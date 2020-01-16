“When Did This Ever Happen?” Treach And Daughter, Egypt Criss, Talk Salt N’ Pepa Biopic And Domestic Violence Accusations

Although things are now good between Anthony “Treach” Criss and ex-wife, Sandra “Pepa” Denton, the Naughty by Nature rapper is still upset about the way he was portrayed in her 2008 autobiography, Let’s Talk About Pep, and in turn, her forthcoming Lifetime biopic.

“We have a love-hate relationship,” Treach said Thursday in an interview with The Breakfast Club alongside his daughter, Egypt Criss, whom he shares with Pepa. “We good but it’s certain things that come up from her book and now it’s gonna be a Salt N Pepa movie. I’m looking at the character they got for me. They want a release and that will never happen. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ was a great movie but it wasn’t our story.”

Treach told the hosts that despite the fact that the book always bothered him, he never took legal action against his ex-wife, because the book wasn’t successful and didn’t affect his career; however, with the #MeToo Movement making waves and the upcoming Lifetime film, he’s deeply concerned about how he will be perceived by the public.

“When I got the script, I had to keep saying, ‘When did this ever happen?’ Even when I ask about the book, I’m like ‘Sandy, when did this ever happen?’ and she’s like, “Well, you know, I didn’t proofread it and they put a little extra.'”

Despite admitting to him in private that parts of the book were fabricated, Treach says that the Salt N’ Pepa rapper never publicly acknowledged this or tried to clear his name.

“That’s what makes it a crazy situation,” he said. “I’m out in these streets looking crazy, like a beast. ”

The couple’s daughter, Egypt, who was present for the interview, however, insists that her mother does not want Treach’s reputation to be tarnished behind the accusations of domestic violence that were published in her book.

“I know she does try to make sure everything is clear because of that setback,” said the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star. “She does not want your career falling back at all.”

“I didn’t finish reading the book. I just went through some parts and I’m just like, “This is crazy. I got two sides. I got two people that I love and one side says this, the other says this.’ Whatever did or didn’t happen, it’s in the past.”

As for the film, Treach says he was approached by directors to sign a release to use his likeness and coach the actor who was cast to play him. The East Orange native refused to partake.

“I’m not no crackhead,” he said. “I don’t need your 5Gs and I’m not about to tarnish my legacy with lies.”

Egypt went on to say that filmmakers tried multiple times to add elements to the movie that would portray her father in a violent light, but her mother fought against it.

“Mom said she was fighting very hard. They kept trying to add stuff in and she was like, “No, no, and no,” said Egypt.

Interestingly, Treach says that the true story — which includes threesomes and affairs on Pepa’s behalf with both men and women — was much more entertaining than the fabricated version.

“In the book, it says I pulled her hair. When I met Pepa, she was bald from all the dye and it was a wig on top. It’s certain things that go on and it’s like, Yo, when did this happen?’ Tell the real story. I wasn’t no angel. I’m from the street,” he said. “The character they put me out to be is a weak, savage, demonic abuser.

“Which you’re not. And they shouldn’t think that. You have kids of your own who are perfectly fine,” Egypt said. “If someone is an abuser, like a father, he would do that on his own kids. He has treated us like angels all of our lives. I’ve never got a whoopin’ in my life.”

The film is projected to premiere on the women’s television network this year.

The film is projected to premiere on the women's television network this year.