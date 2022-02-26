MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West devoted a lot of his now-deleted social media posts to antagonizing Kim Kardashian. From threatening her boyfriend Pete Davidson to bashing her parenting, the Chicago spitter gladly took his marital drama to Instagram. He now doesn’t want those posts used in their divorce case.

According to TMZ, West has filed legal documents to make his Instagram posts inadmissible at their next hearing where a judge will determine whether Kardashian’s single status will be declared. West and his lawyer’s argument is that Kardashian can’t prove that he was the one writing those defamatory posts.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation … Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” West’s lawyer wrote in legal documents.

The lawyer is also saying that their prenuptial could be invalid because prenups filed after 2001 are only valid if both of them agree to its conditions of if it is validated through trial in California.

His previous social media posts were like rallying cries to his fans to support him in badmouthing Kardashian and Davidson. In one of his initial posts, he claimed he was being kept away his Chicago West’s fourth birthday party.

“Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he said in an Instagram video. “It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year…I’m being the best father—the Ye version of a father—and I’m not finna let this happen…Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

When he didn’t agree with North West, 8, being on TikTok, he asked Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

The Donda rapper also slammed Kardashian after she responded to his constant social media attacks but only responded to her statement about her being the main provider.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he said. “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.. I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party because you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

He most recently took credit for being the reason why Davidson deactivated his Instagram account.

“Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life,” he wrote.