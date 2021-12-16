MadameNoire Featured Video
Once again, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proved the good times are still rolling in their marriage.

In a video Gabby posted on Instagram on Dec. 14, she and her NBA star husband were dancing the night away and jamming out to “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead at what looked like a killer party the two recently attended.

The celebrity couple’s carefree and full of joy attitude radiates from the screen.

Gabby captioned the short clip, “At the end of every function, this is gonna happen. 😂🎤💃🏾🕺🏿😂😂😂😂😂😂🖤.”

We can’t deny it — the Wades definitely know to get down. Peep other times Dwayne and Gabrielle showed us they were the “fun” couple by scrolling down below.

