Boris Kodjoe is not here for his 16-year-old daughter Sophie spying on his PDA towards wife and her mom, Nicole Ari Parker.

The couple, married in 2005, share Sophie and a 15-year-old son named Nicolas.

In a video the 16-year-old recorded, and that the actor posted on his Instagram earlier this week, the teen says, “What in the world…” as she films her parent “boo lovin” it up at the airport.

Hilariously for viewers, the short clip also captured Boris’ reaction when he caught his daughter lurking and filming his and Nicole’s tender little moment.

“That’s why we can’t have nice things. #SophieLurking #NonStop #MindYourBusiness,” Boris shadily captioned his daughter’s clip.

In the comments, people said things like, “kids are HATERS lol,” “It be your own kids 😂😂😂 ,” “No peace with these kids😂 ” and “Haters gon’ record lol.”

More importantly, others were just happy to see Boris showing Nicole some love in such a sweet way.

Even though by definition the couple’s moment caught on camera was “PDA,” it comes across as more of an unbothered, intimate and lovey-dovey small embrace that the two shared… all before Boris caught wind of Sophie’s recording that is.

Peep the clip down below.

