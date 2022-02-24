MadameNoire Featured Video

WNBA Chicago Sky player Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova recently welcomed their bundle of joy.

Parker and Petrakova announced the news on social media last week via identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts that shared their newborn son’s full name, birthday and a sweet message about him being a happy addition to their family.

“Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22,” the couple’s posts read. “We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON.”

Parker and Petrakova surprised their fans with the news the latter was expecting in December. As MADAMENOIRE shared at the time, the couple also disclosed that they’ve been happily married for over two years.

“2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love,” Parker wrote of her and her wife’s union. “This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄 . I LOVE YOU🐞 , I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

Parker also has a 12-year-old daughter, Lailaa Nicole, whom she shares with ex-husband Shelden Williams.

Congrats to Parker, Petrakova and Lailaa as they celebrate baby “Goose” making his debut!

