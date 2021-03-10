MadameNoire Featured Video

You can worship God wherever you are — from the car, at your job (which is likely home right now), where you stand or sit at this very moment. For Russell Wilson, it can be done in the sauna.

The 32-year-old quarterback had been training at home and chose to take care of his body after the fact by jumping in his hot tub and cold tub, and by sitting in the sauna afterward. While there, he turned on Mary Mary’s “Can’t Give Up Now” and vibed out. Ciara, who was busy carrying around their 7-month-old son Win, joined in on the sing-a-long from outside of the sauna. He captioned the IG Story of their moment “Post-workout praise! Worship!!!”

The couple have been open about the role that faith plays in their relationship. While people constantly asked what Ciara prayed before meeting Russell, he said no one ever asked him what he went to God seeking. His prayer included a woman of faith, one who is faithful, independent, who would love him like his mother loved his father, and who could “tilt the room.”

“I didn’t want perfection, I want the perfect thing for me,” he said last year.

Ciara has also talked about the benefit it is to be with someone who puts God first in a marriage.

“It is a blessing that we both share the same vision and we really do believe that you gotta have God at the foundation,” she said in 2019. “We both know that if it wasn’t for Him we wouldn’t be in the positions that we’re in, we wouldn’t have the blessings that we have. And so it all comes back to that.”

And of course, the couple put their faith first and on display by choosing to be abstinent when they were dating.

“I asked her ‘What would you do if we took all that other stuff off the table and did it Jesus’ way, no sex?” Wilson shared in a talk with Pastor Miles McPherson in 2015. “I knew God had brought me into her life to bless her and for her to bless me, and to bless so many people with the impact that she has and I have.”

And blessed the couple certainly are.