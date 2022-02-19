MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige has always sung through her pain, but there are certain things that have happened during her life that she vowed to never speak about. But now, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has had a change of heart. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, she revealed that will be releasing a memoir soon.

“I let people know a lot of stuff that they didn’t know,” she said.

She added that it was originally scheduled to be released this February, but she wanted to delay the release to make sure its up to par.

“I felt great,” she said about finishing her yet-to-be titled book. “I felt really light and sometimes I felt like crying because it all surfaced again.”

The Yonkers songstress is fresh off the release of her 15th album, Good Morning Gorgeous, and she already has her eyes on her next album, which will be produced by Dr. Dre.

“That was something I always wanted to do: to do a produced album by Dr. Dre, because everything he does, you know you’re going to smashes and you know it’s going to be excellent,” she said. “I was like, ‘Yo, this is a dream come true for me. I want you to produce an album for me.’ And he was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a dream come true for me!’ And then boom, here we are. It’s really happening.”

Dr. Dre further confirmed the news, saying that he and Blige are already in the studio brainstorming.

“Everybody was extremely excited,” Dr. Dre told TMZ. “Mary came back here to the house last night and we went downstairs to the studio, and she was playing me samples and we were just vibing out.”

Watch the full interview below where she spoke about playing Monet Tejada being therapeutic, the importance of mammograms and more.