Mary J. Blige isn’t worried about anyone who had an issue with the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Blige, along with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem and surprise guest 50 Cent, gave arguably one of the best halftime performances ever but some viewers felt the performance wasn’t family friendly. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is unbothered by the comments.

“No, I haven’t,” she said about hearing about the backlash on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning. “That’s a small conversation compared to how huge that is. Like, hip-hop is here. It’s more than just a small thing. It’s just as big as rock ‘n’ roll right now. I don’t pay attention to all of that. I’m just paying attention to how we got raised up. Someone looked at us—well, somebody looked at [Dr.] Dre and said, ‘We need you.’ And Dre looked at me and said, ‘I want you.’ And so on and so forth with all his friends. So, I really don’t care about [the backlash].”

Now the “Amazing” singer is gearing up to hit the stage during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. She’ll be headlining the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Performances on Feb. 19 right before the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. DJ Khaled, Lil’ Baby, Migos, Gunna, Lil’ Wayne and Ludacris are also hitting the stage.

Blige just released her 15th album, Good Morning Gorgeous, and she is singing a different tune. MADAMENOIRE’s review of the 13-song effort read:

Through her music, Mary J. Blige has been the voice of the brokenhearted and resilient. With Good Morning Gorgeous, she is more empowered and is no longer embattled with herself. She’s stepping away from hopelessness and starting a new chapter filled with self-respect. She’s still frustrated with the turbulence of her love life but thanks to her newfound confidence, she is refusing to allow anything less than great to be in her presence because she now knows her worth.

Watch her full interview on Ebro in the Morning below.