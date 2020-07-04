Janelle Monae Wants To Abolish Misogyny In Hip-Hop

Hip-hop has been problematic but beloved since its early days. The main issue with the 40 plus year old genre is that there are misogynistic lyrics and hateful language towards women spread through the songs of many of our favorite rappers. Despite all the calls to put a stop to those lyrics, it has never ended and it has even been defended by many of hip-hop’s own. Janelle Monae recently reignited the conversation saying that even though she loves hip-hop, they need to pipe down on all the misogyny,

The Electric Lady went to Twitter and vented about the language used against women in many of our favorite songs and said it needs to be “abolished.”

“Y’all cant wait to call women every b—h, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock and throughout music history,” she tweeted. “Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. So you do the work to abolish it.”

The Hidden Figures star said she is mind blown despite the deeply rooted misogyny, she still loves the music.

“Crazy thing is me and my girls still be dancing to this shit. It’s such a mind f–k. How did we get here?!”

The Kansas native said she’s so tired of the lyrics from male rappers that she just wants to hear female rappers.

“I really only wanna hear women rapping,” she tweeted. “The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that shit too.”

She added that the misogyny is also overwhelming in other fields outside of entertainment.

“Misogyny in entertainment, boardrooms, the WH, households, corporate spaces, army, church, let’s us all know ya’ll do not care about women on a human to human level and you never have,” she continued. “If you did it would have been ABOLISHED centuries ago. You had time.”

Monae is conflicted about the hip-hop genre just like many of us are. Take a look at her tweets below.