T.I. is up to no good again. In a clip from his ExpediTIously podcast, the rapper once again showed he completely doesn’t understand women or how they work

In the clip, which was just a featured portion of a longer video where the rapper chats to three Black women about more of his thoughts on “marriage, sex, and parental guidance,” T.I. says that women are only attracted to men because of their playa energy. According to his logic, “misogyny” is what draws women in.

“The women out there who say they want a man who ain’t got not b*tches, dem women ain’t really want a man who ain’t got no b*tches. Just think about a man who ain’t got no b*tches and that energy, and how that is, and how that feels, and what it looks like. That’s what attracts you to that n*gga, cause he have b*tches, that energy. That ‘misogyny,’ you speak so poorly of,” the rapper said with a mocking tone towards the end.

“That sh*t provides a vibe that you are obviously attracted to,” he continued. “It puts out pheromones, you understand me? And them pheromones cause you to be attracted. And I’m not saying that it’s right to be this way or that it’s wrong to be this way, I’m just saying the fact that it is this way. I’m not trying to excuse, merely explain.”

Obviously, it is “wrong” to think that way, in addition to being just plainly inaccurate. After the years and years of T.I. saying problematic things to and about women, we put together a short list of some of the rapper’s other noteworthy hot takes when it came to his life’s approach concerning the other sex.