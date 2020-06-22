Subtle (And Not-So-Subtle) Signs You’re Dating A Misogynist

A misogynist is defined as “a person who hates, dislikes, mistrusts, or mistreats women.” In some cases, misogynists can be slightly difficult to spot because as Psychology Today points out, misogyny is often unconscious. Nonetheless, being in a relationship with a man who hates women, whether consciously or unconsciously, will place you on the path to misery, so it’s best to peep game early. Here are ten signs you’re dating a misogynist.

He has a general disdain for women in leadership

Misogynists hate to see women in power because, in their minds, only men should lead. As a result, these types are hypercritical of women in leadership. They’re completely miserable when they have to work under female supervisors and they’re particularly repulsed by women in politics.