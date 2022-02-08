MadameNoire Featured Video

A special someone dropped off a big surprise for Nick Cannon. An unconventional one at that!

On Feb. 7, the FOX daytime talk show host took to Instagram to share a photo of a gift from a secret admirer.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” he captioned a photo of himself standing next to the giant condom dispenser.

The thoughtful surprise comes just one week after the 41-year-old announced that he would be expecting his 8th child with model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi.

“It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” he shared on a Jan. 31 airing of The Nick Cannon Show, displaying a photo of his sweet gender reveal party with Tiesi.

The Wild ‘N Out creator and host gushed about “the next mother of his child.” telling fans that he was excited about extending his family tree with the 30-year-old business consultant.

“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he continued. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.” RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Thinks Marriage Is A ‘Eurocentric Concept’

Play

The California native said the news was bittersweet following the death of his 5-month-year-old son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. The young infant died back in December after a tough battle with High-Grade Gliomas, which is a form of brain cancer.

Earlier this month, Scott commented on the announcement telling fans while she was happy for the former America’s Got Talent host, she was still heavily grieving the loss of her son.

“Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion knowing I would need that most,” the star wrote in a since deleted post. “It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy, it isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

While news of the actor’s 8th child was certainly difficult to hear, Scott reassured fans that she was truly “at peace.”

“I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes, I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me,” she added.

Nick later publically apologized to Scott, who gave birth to baby Zen back in June 2021.

“I actually would like to take a moment just to be honest and even take a moment to listen and reflect on what I was saying and what’s popping and apologize properly,” he said. “I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children and you know me.

This week, the Power 106 radio host revealed that after Tiesi became pregnant, his therapist advised that he slow down on expanding his brood. Cannon said that the news of the model’s pregnancy was the reason why he began his “celibacy journey” last year.

“Honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this,” he admitted while chatting on Angela Yee’s Rumor Report segment on Feb. 7. ”So now everyone knows why I was actually being celibate.”

Check out the full interview below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: ‘The Nick Cannon Show’ Could Replace ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, Sources Say