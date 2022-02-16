MadameNoire Featured Video

In his latest interview, actor Michael Jai White revealed that he knows three women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby but have never come forward publicly with their allegations.

During his most recent interview with VladTV, White discussed his appearance in W. Kamau Bell’s new four-part SHOWTIME docuseries, We Need to Talk About Cosby.

While speaking with DJ Vlad, White said, “Think about how many women haven’t even come forward. Again, I told you I knew people.”

After specifying that he knew three women in particular who haven’t come forward with their sexual assault allegations against Cosby, White recalled getting the impression something unsavory was happening behind the scenes of The Cosby Show the two times he got callbacks for the series.

“All the people who have callbacks, they put us in a van [and] we go to Queens, to Silvercup Studios. You do your callback stuff for the producers in front of Mr. Cosby and all the bigwigs. And both times, I’m scheming on the finest chick going in,” White explained of his intention to mack on the fellow actresses he worked with on The Cosby Show set.

“I’m like, ‘I’m setting this up. I’m gon bag this before coming back,'” he added.

When leaving The Cosby Show’s set with female co-stars however, White recalled being stopped and female actresses being called back in by Cosby’s request.

“And it’s like, ‘No, no, no, she’s meeting with Mr. Cosby and he’s gonna see to it that she gets back,” the actor remembered being told. “It happened twice — the second time, the same thing. And two chicks ended up staying.”

“There’s a lot of people who knew a lot. There’s no way people didn’t know,” White said of Cosby’s predatory behavior at one point during his VladTV interview.

