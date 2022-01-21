MadameNoire Featured Video

Bill Cosby was one of America’s favorite dads until it was revealed that he was dozens of women’s worst nightmare. In a new Showtime four-part docuseries directed by comedian W. Kamau Bell, Cosby’s predatory history will be delved into. We Need to Talk About Cosby will first premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 and then on Showtime on Jan. 30.

“Do not edit this: A lot of people knew,” comedian and Cosby accuser Eden Tirl said in the trailer. “Because you can’t do what he did unless you have other people supporting what you’re doing.”

The docuseries will show that Cosby had been giving hints about his deviant behavior throughout his six-decade career. The docuseries will “explore the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby.”

“Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along — the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people,” the news release said.

Bell said one of his goals is to expose the systems in place that keep sexual violence in the entertainment industry going.

“It’s also calling out the industry about the idea of many of the structures in place that allowed Bill Cosby to be what I believe to be the guy that committed these crimes, a lot of that stuff is still in place,” he told Deadline. “So, if we really want to be clear about this and we want to learn the right lessons, then a lot of this is about dismantling the power structures in place that allow this thing to flourish.”

Cosby was released from prison in 2021 after serving two years of his three-to-ten year sentence due to a technicality that was unveiled during his appeal.

Take a look at the trailer below.