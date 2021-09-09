MadameNoire Featured Video

Looks like the jokes on Bill Cosby. The famed television star was forced to cancel his scheduled comedy tour amid his contentious sexual assault case, TMZ reports.

A rep for Cosby revealed that the tour was put on hold because of a burgeoning civil lawsuit filed by one of the comedian’s alleged victims, Judy Huth.

Back in 2014, Huth sued Cosby for allegedly sexually assaulting her in the 1970s when the two were at the Playboy Mansion. Huth was only 15-years-old at the time of the incident. Cosby has vehemently denied the allegations.

Huth’s suit was briefly put on pause because of another ongoing sexual assault case against the 84-year-old involving Andrea Constand in 2005. The former Temple University basketball coach alleged that the Emmy-nominee drugged and raped her when she visited the star at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania after a night out with friends. Cosby was ordered to pay Constand nearly $3.4 million in a settlement suit that the two hashed out in 2006.

Huth’s trial against the star has been set for Spring 2022, the report notes. Cosby worries that his legal woes will follow him if he sets out on tour and his legal team believes Huth’s lawyers will be paying close attention to the material he uses in his stand-up as evidence to include in their defense against him.

The Fat Albert creator told TMZ back in July, that he wanted to go around the country to host stand-up appearances at prisons, schools, and neighborhoods hoping to talk to people about being “better citizens and curbing violence.” Cosby’s spokesperson adamantly claimed that despite his controversial prison release, fans of the star were eager to hear from him. “The world wants to see Mr. Cosby,” they told the outlet.