Method Man definitely ain’t with the “suckash*t!”

On Feb.11, the Wu-Tang alum took to Twitter after a picture appearing to show his classic beard photoshopped out flooded the internet, and, let’s just say, the 50-year-old heartthrob wasn’t too happy with the pic.

A user named @KillaBarz™, who was responsible for editing the picture in question, was called out by the famous rapper turned actor after he posted the edited photo to his account, simply asking this question to his female followers:

“Method man shaved his beard. Ya’ll ladies still choosing?”

The photo sent a few women across social media into shock since Meth’s heart-tugging goatee has become a part of his sex symbol status in recent years. It wasn’t long before the Power Book II: Ghost star caught wind of the phony pic, and he quickly stepped in to check @KillaBarz™.

“This is suckashit,” he wrote. “u still hv time to delete it… Love and light my brother.”

The Hempstead native then found the original photo and shared a side-by-side image showing a comparison between the real picture and the bogus one. He also slammed into KillaBarz™ with one last dig.

“U know what’s funny. A 50 yr old man got y’all in ur feelings so bad . U gotta resort to this.. all I send in return is love n light! #whoraisedthesenegroes,” he tweeted in a since deleted post, according to Complex.

In the end, the photoshopping Twitter goer had no choice but to delete the controversial picture and he was quite surprised that Method Man responded to the image. Ultimately, he said he didn’t “want no smoke with Method Man.”

Earlier this month, the hunky Hip Hop icon was the leading man of Essence’s digital cover story. Meth opened up about his 30-year-long career in the entertainment industry and shared a few thoughts about his sex symbol status, which he isn’t a big fan of unsurprisingly.

“I don’t understand that sh–. I go to the gym for my own peace of mind,” he told the publication. “I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I’m the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly…”

The rapper also noted how ageism impacted his ability to land certain opportunities as he grew older in the Hip-Hop world, but the minor setback never stopped him from pursuing his dreams, in fact, the undeniable emcee forged a new career in acting. Meth currently stars as Davis Maclean on the Starz spin-off drama Power Book II: Ghost. He also appeared on the sizzling crime series Godfather of Harlem, where he channeled the role of infamous mafia leader Sam Christian.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper…I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it…” Meth explained. “There was a changing of the guard in Hip-Hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket…”

In late January, Method Man dropped off a new visual for his track “The Last Two Minutes.” Check it out below.

