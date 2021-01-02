Method Man Explained Why He Rejected ‘Girls Trip’ Role

Method Man recently revealed that he could’ve been in the 2017 box office hit Girls Trip. During an interview with Jemele Hill for her podcast, Jemele Hill Unbothered, the Staten Island emcee said that he read for the part of Stewart Pierce, the cheating husband of Ryan Pierce, played by Regina Hall. He said he turned down the role because he didn’t relate to or even like the character of Stewart Pierce. The role eventually went to Mike Colter.

“I was supposed to be that a** hole guy that [Mike] Colter played,” he said. “So when I read the script, I was like I feel like I’ve gotta take a shower. It was like I couldn’t relate to the guy. I like characters I feel like I can hang out with…But this dude was like, ugh. I didn’t like him. I’m sorry, I just didn’t like him.”

Playing a lawyer was a better choice for Method Man, born Clifford Smith, than a lying, cheating husband. Method Man currently stars on Power Book II: Ghost where he portrays lawyer Davis MacClean. He told Vulture that though he loves playing the role, he is still waiting to reach the turning point in his acting career.

“I know there’s a big, big something out there,” he said. “It hasn’t gotten me yet, or I haven’t found it yet. I’m not saying this right here isn’t a treasure in itself, because I mean, I’m on a spinoff of a show that was on for six seasons, with a rabid fan following, but in the same breath, you want to be able to challenge yourself more and step outside of comfort zones and just see how far you can take it, you know? I’m like Pac-Man right now. I’m trying to eat as many pellets as I can before the ghost gets me.”

He also shared that as he was preparing to play MacClean, he referred to the Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and the late Johnnie Cochran.

“Denzel [Washington] comes to mind off the top,” he said about his references. “In my acting class, I had to do a scene from Philadelphia with my scene partner, and I played the Denzel role, so it kind of prepared me for the work that I was going to do on Power. Also, Johnnie Cochran’s mannerisms inside and outside the court, because I needed something real and grounded. And then you know, add Method Man. I add Method Man to every character I [do].”