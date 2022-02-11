MadameNoire Featured Video

Destinee LaShaee, known for their appearance on TLC’s My 600-LB Life, has passed away. LaShaee, who was the first transgender person to appear on the show, was only 30-years-old. Their cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

Her brother, Wayne Compton, revealed the news on social media.

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too,” Compton wrote in a touching Facebook post. “I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take.”

LaShaee, born Matthew Ventress, was open about battling depression on the episode they appeared on in 2019 during season seven. At the time, she weighed 668 pounds.

“I just lay here all day and wait for food. I don’t see any of my family and friends, unless they come to see me,” she said. “I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me.”

She also was scared that her weight was going to be the cause of her death.

“I need to be able to get help, I need to be able to lose this weight or they’re going to be burying me next because I don’t think I can live until next year being this big,” she said. “At this rate, I give myself a couple months.”

LaShaee had lost over 500 pounds since their appearance on the show.

TLC sent their condolences to the family in a brief statement.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” read according to People.

LaShaee had been posting on the Facebook page for her late sister, Destiny Compton, who died on Feb. 7, 2021. In her last post, she thanked all of her supporters and sent words of encouragement to anyone who was struggling emotionally.