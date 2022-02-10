MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s become more apparent than ever that women are sick and tired of people sharing their unbridled opinions on how we choose to dress our bodies.

Most recently, former Texas A&M women’s basketball player and now Player Development Coach and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, Sydney Carter, has been subjected to ridiculous and frankly unwarranted questions about whether one of her game-day outfits was “appropriate.”

In photos from “Game 22” that Carter shared on social media earlier this week, the coach wore a white turtleneck top with stylish patent leather pants, which she described as “Nicki Minaj pink.” The coach accented the look with a red face mask and heels.

“Why would u dress in pants that tight to coach?” one person asked in Carter’s Twitter replies, while another added, “Have you not seen how many male coaches wear suits?”

Why some would question Carter’s ability to dress herself appropriately and aptly for her job as a grown woman is beyond us. That said, most online users seem to also support Carter and her choice to dress stylishly on the sidelines.

The coach has received tons of encouraging messages across social media. On Twitter, her tweet now has over 77.8K Likes.

“I stand with you!!,” one Twitter user wrote to Carter. “And what you have on doesn’t matter your coaching skills… your talent and the goals you smashing over there! From one Black woman to another who gets bashed on their clothes all the time. I VOTE FOR THIS LOOK ENTIRELY. Get it! Black GROWN WOMAN Magic HUNI.”

Another person encouragingly penned: “Literally my favorite thing to see is a woman looking like a baddie while being a boss.”

Women have the right to wear whatever they choose and shouldn’t have to face negative commentary about their appearance while on the job.

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team are at 13-9 this season thus far.

