Actor Columbus Short addressed his most recent domestic violence arrest over the weekend and spoke candidly about his “truth” on social media.

On Feb. 2, authorities responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. related to a verbal disagreement that allegedly resulted in physical violence at the Scandal star’s home in San Fernando Valley, California, according to TMZ.

Reportedly Short told authorities that his wife Aida Abramyan-Short punched him in the face. While cops didn’t see any signs of bruising on the actor, Aida allegedly had a minor injury that required no medical assistance.

Police arrested Short. The actor spent around 12 hours in jail before posting a $50,000 bond.

Short claimed the domestic squabble stemmed from him telling his wife to leave their home in a video he shared on social media that was re-posted by The Shade Room. He admitted feeling frustrated at the time of the incident and said he grabbed Abramyan’s phone, which he regrets.

“… I scratched her hand and… [sighs] post O.J., you know, the police came here, detectives were here, it was a whole — just ridiculous thing,” the actor said. “They [the authorities] had to make a decision. They didn’t want to take me. They didn’t want to take her. But they had to make a decision and based on that scratch I went to jail.”

Short ended the video by apologizing to “anyone he let down.” In the caption, he added:

“The Truth: Marriages are challenging but getting through it is a blessing! I AM not an abusive man nor am I on drugs, but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket. That’s the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage. The real work w/ @callmemrsshort #MyApologies #LEVITATING2022.”

Short faces no charges related to his most recent arrest as of yet. Still, the star has a history of legal woes in connection with domestic violence. In March 2018, the actor served 34 days out of a one-year jail sentence for physically assaulting Abramyan, with whom he shares a young son. In the past, Short was also on probation for assaulting a stranger in a 2014 bar fight and a seperate incident in which he threatened ex-wife Tanee McCall with a knife.

