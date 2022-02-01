MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys came across an old interview with Janet Jackson admitted that she was her girl crush and that if she could, she wouldn’t mind getting close with Keys.

I think I would pick Alicia Keys,” Jackson said in a 2008 E! Online interview. “I think she’s wonderful.”

Delighted to find this out, Keys gushed about it on social media.

“I always knew I was BAE,” Keys wrote under a screenshot of the article on Instagram. “But when @janetjackson says it ???? Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc.”

Speaking of her love life, Jackson recently opened up about her love life in her Lifetime and A&E documentary, Janet. She spoke candidly about her marriages to James Debarge and René Elizondo, which both ended due to their drug addictions. Jackson and her ex-fiancé Jermaine Dupri also delved into their eight years together. They revealed that they split due to cheating.

“I had heard he was cheating,” Jackson said.

Dupri didn’t deny it and said that ironically, he was approached by more women while in the high-profile relationship.

“One of the weird things about dating Janet is that dating Janet attracts other women,” the So So Def CEO said in the doc. “Girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her, which was really weird…and uhh, just you know…I was a man.”

On the first night of the two-night event, three million viewers tuned in to get an unfiltered view into Jackson’s world. In the documentary, Jackson spoke about her childhood, her complicated relationships with her father and siblings, the devastation of the Superbowl scandal with Justin Timberlake and addressed rumors about her having a secret child with her first husband. There was also never-before-seen footage shown.