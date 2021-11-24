MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Jackson’s former stylist is doubling down on his innocence in connection to the “Rythm Nation” icon’s historic nip slip that occurred during the Superbowl Halftime Show in 2004.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Wayne Scot Lukas further clarified that the accident was not his fault.

“I was a work for hire. I was hired to do a job. I did exactly what I was supposed to do,” he explained.

During the titillating halftime show performance, Justin sang the lyric “Gotta have you naked by the end of this song” right before snatching a part of Jackon’s top off exposing her nipple live on national television in front of millions of viewers. In the years that followed, critics slammed Jackson for the epic wardrobe malfunction.

Lukas said that the piece he designed for the “Pleasure Principle” crooner was specifically made to “never fall apart.”

“My job is to have snaps and pins and Velcro so that- even in her quick change- if she forgets to snap something back on, it stays on,” he continued. “That’s my job. I stand 100% by my story that I did exactly what I was hired for. And if I ever hurt my friend, I wouldn’t have worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl. I would’ve been fired that day!”

Elsewhere in his interview, Lukas criticized Timberlake for blaming him for the incident, adding that he hadn’t spoken to the “SexyBack” hitmaker since.

“[He] came off the stage and said, ‘It was just a little wardrobe malfunction. We all want to give you something to think about,’” the celebrity stylist recalled. “He coined that phrase, and when he said that, I thought, ‘Friendship over.’ “Wardrobe malfunction? I don’t malfunction,” he added. “I was a professional stylist. $10,000 a day back then. I can’t fail. Why did you say that?” he said.

The news comes following the release of The New York Times produced documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson that debuted on FX and Hulu on Nov. 19. The expose piece examines how the incident impacted Jackson’s music career and the “racial and cultural currents” that followed. The doc features rare footage and interviews with MTV executives, industry insiders, and staff members who were present during that night in Houston in addition to commentary highlighting how the singer’s revealing moment changed the face of the television and entertainment industry at large.

