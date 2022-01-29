MadameNoire Featured Video

The Love & Hip Hop family is coming together to step away from the drama and dig deep into their roots. Eight cast members from different cities will be tracing their African roots on Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, a two-part event where they will partner with co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com, DNA Identity Expert Dr. Gina Paige, to take the only DNA test designed to specifically reveal your African country of origin.

We can expect to see Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Remy Ma, Papoose, Paris Phillips, Tokyo Vanity, Momma Dee and Karlie Redd on the special, which will premiere Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT.

The Black Ink Crew family will also be involved in this journey. Once the cast members find out their African country of origin, tattoo artists Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator of Black Ink Crew will design tattoos that are based on their ancestry.

AfricanAncestry.com, which was founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Dr. Paige, is only DNA test designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin.

“With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, African Ancestry determines specific countries and specific ethnic groups of origin with an unrivaled level of detail, accuracy and confidence,” the press release read. “African Ancestry is committed to providing a unique service to the black community by working daily to improve the cultural, emotional, physical, spiritual and economic wellbeing of people across the African Diaspora.”

This special comes after the second season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition where cast members from Atlanta, New York and Hollywood are brought together to spend time together in paradise while hashing out old problems and trying not to create new ones.

See the trailer for Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy below.