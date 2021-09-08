MadameNoire Featured Video

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris’s marriage has been tested many times. From issues between the mothers of Harris’s children and Yandy, Harris having to go to prison twice, his mother and most recently controversial comments he made while they starred on VH1’s Couples Retreat.

During a scene where they were having a heated debate about how much Yandy did or didn’t call while her husband was in prison, the question was raised about whether he would stick by her side if she ever had to do a long prison sentence. Harris replied “If the shoes were on the other foot, I don’t know what I would be able to do.” He was dragged on social media after the April episode aired, and the dragging continued after the vow renewal episode.

Under an Instagram clip of their ceremony, which aired on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, people disagreed with the couple renewing their vows and questioned why Smith-Harris would stay after Harris said what he said. Some also questioned if their marriage was legally legit since Smith-Harris admitted early on in their marriage that they didn’t have a legal marriage license.

She did this after he said he didn’t know if he would be able to hold it down ??? Isn’t it he the clown who wouldn’t do the time for her??? I’m sorry nun can erase them comments he made This the guy that wouldn’t stick by her if she had to do a bid ? Nah, I would never. This would be a divorce hearing instead How can you renew your vows if you were never legally married clownery at its best He won’t hold you down if you go to jail girl ! Why you marry him Yeah but are they actually married now or they still doing LHH stunts?

The couple renewed their vows in Dubai in an intimate ceremony.

”I just want to say that I love you,” Mendeecees said to his wife while exchanging vows. “I vow to love you for the rest of your life. Protect you through good times, through bad times. I just want to be your savior in your time of need. Even when you don’t need me I just want to be there for you. I love you.”

Yandy replied, “You know, when I vowed to you for better or for worse, these past couple of years these vows have been tested, but we made it through.”

Regarding their marriage being legitimate, Yandy told Bossip in 2017, she submitted the necessary paperwork for their marriage to be valid.

“We have definitely decided to go ahead and do the paperwork and all that stuff, not that I was so concerned or cared about that stuff, but it meant a lot to him,” she said. “So it was only right.”