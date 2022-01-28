MadameNoire Featured Video

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot is raising eyebrows and getting side-eyes thanks to one of her recent social media posts.

In the photo, Lightfoot has her arms clasped in front of her while looking up at the camera with the phrase “GET VAX’D” written in cash on the floor beside her in the now-viral post, shared on Jan. 27.

“The message is clear. Get vaccinated from the comfort of your home and this stack could be yours 💰💵 ,” the mayor wrote in the caption, adding “#ProtectChicago.”

While it’s not a “stack,” the city of Chicago currently has an ongoing vaccine incentive program wherein “each person who receives their primary vaccine dose through the City’s At Home program is eligible to receive one $50 gift card for each primary Pfizer dose, including children age 5-11.”

In-home vaccination is available to all Chicago households, and up to 10 people can be vaccinated at a time. Appointments are available seven days a week, as detailed on the city’s government website.

The city also issued a public health order earlier this month requiring indoor dining, fitness, and recreational establishments to verify their patron’s proof of vaccination before allowing them entry.

On Instagram, a few users commented about whether their tax dollars were being used to help the mayor create the content she posted. They said things like: “So this is where my taxes go to smh,” “Respectfully Lori who approved this” and “Crazy, my tax dollars.”

Others pointed out that they weren’t rewarded with any of Chicago’s “stacks” despite getting the vaccine.

“Where’s my money for getting vaxed (& boostered) without having to be bribed 😒🙄 ,” one person wrote, while another similarly added, “I’m vaxxed. Where’s my stackz?”

People on Twitter emphasized that they wouldn’t be “bribed,” and questioned whether Lightfoot was saying the city will pay Chicagoans a lump sum if they participate in the city’s at-home vaccination program.

Skeptical online users wrote: “How is this not against the law,” “This is the most bizarre way to attempt to get ppl vaccinated” and “This is like an awful episode of Black Mirror. Why are you giving out health advice, you’re not a doctor. Stop it.”

