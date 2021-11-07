MadameNoire Featured Video

CNN’s Erica Hill and Sunjay Gupta linked up with a few unexpected guests for a Town Hall Q&A on Nov. 6. Families were encouraged to ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine which was extended to children between the ages of 5 and 11 early last week The news reporters tapped Sesame Street’s Big Bird, Elmo, and Rosita for a little help on answering some of parents’ looming concerns about the vaccine.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the 8-foot tall character tweeted. “Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

So sweet!

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible for Pfizer’s lower dose COVID-19 vaccine. It is 90 percent effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in kids who currently make up for 39 percent of COVID cases in children 18-years or younger. Similar to adults, children will receive two doses of the vaccine three weeks apart.

Researchers closely observed over 1000 children who were given the vaccine for at least two months following their second dose. Some of the most common side effects reported were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle ache, and chills. Most side effects occurred within two days. The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States, regardless of their immigration or health insurance status.

