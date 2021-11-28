MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams fans are starting to question whether the “Queen Of All Media” will make her return to the purple chair soon, if at all.

The speculation has been stirring since the show made an announcement on Nov. 24 that Sherri Shepherd would be returning as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17. The View host previously filled in for the star earlier this month and she has become a fan favorite among viewers. As Wendy continues to recover from ongoing health issues stemming from her battle with Graves Disease and her thyroid condition, a slew of stars have been tapped to host her hit Fox daytime talk show series including Fat Joe and Remy Ma in addition to actors Michael Rapaport and Bill Bellamy.

Following the announcement fans of Wendy flocked to the comment section begging for an update on her return.

“Where is wendy??” wrote one Instagram user. “Let her do a video so at least we know she is ok? No Wendy no Watching! Love you Wendy!!! Where is my baby I miss her.” While another person replied, “We need a real update on Wendy ASAP.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Hot Topic’: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Ratings Have Increased During Her Hiatus

Reports surfaced earlier this week that Williams’ health was beginning to decline significantly after The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Toine The Don, also known as Antoine Edwards, shared a startling update about the mother of one’s condition.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet,” Toine said during a Nov. 22 episode of the nationally syndicated radio show. The pop culture news reporter claimed that the “Ask Wendy” author was confined to a wheelchair and that she had been suffering from the early stages of dementia. On his Instagram page, Toine noted that the entertainment group Lionsgate “had Wendy stored away under lock key to prevent another boozed and vodka-filled depression.”

However, days later, the former shock jock’s younger brother, Tommy, struck down Toine’s accusations during an interview with The Sun. The burgeoning Youtube personality told the outlet that Wendy was not “displaying that type of behavior to the family,” and that they “haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida,” he added. “I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CWhcrhMjxWe/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=91f45e10-f7b5-49b7-92a8-d5d8c11302c6

The season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show was delayed a number of times because of the star’s ongoing health troubles. Wendy was originally set to kick off the debut of the show’s new season on Oct. 4, but plans were delayed in order for the star to seek treatment for her “ongoing medical issues,” a statement from her Wendy Show social media account claimed. The New Jersey native’s debut was then scheduled for Oct. 18, but days later, another statement on behalf of the gossipy commentator was released noting that she would be further delaying her return.

Earlier this month, Wendy released a statement telling fans that her health was “making progress.”

“I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” Williams wrote on Nov. 8.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams’ Return To Talk Show Delayed Again As She’s Spotted In Wheelchair