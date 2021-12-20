MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West is helping the kids of Chicago have a happy jolly Christmas by giving back to his hometown this holiday season.

Over the weekend, the rapper purchased and donated nearly 4,000 presents to a toy drive that took place on Dec. 19, in Englewood, a neighborhood in Chicago’s South side, according to Alderman Stephanie Coleman.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond. He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” Coleman told local news outlet ABC7.

The toy drive took place in the early afternoon in the gymnasium of Kennedy King College and the families who attended were treated to “food, games and prizes while waiting for their toys,” reports the outlet. Other donators to the toy drive included local business owners, community leaders, fellow residents and various other Chicago Alderman.

Kanye’s latest philanthropic efforts in Chi-Town follow up on the Free Larry Hover benefit concert he did earlier this month with Drake and work throughout November with Los Angeles Mission, a nonprofit that combats homeless and poverty, including providing 1,000 meals to those in need.

