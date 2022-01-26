MadameNoire Featured Video

14-year-old Zaya Wade posted a photo of herself paying tribute to late basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, both of whom tragically and suddenly lost their lives two years ago today as victims of a helicopter crash.

Zaya posed against a clear blue sky wearing a yellow Laker gown that fashion brand Gypsy Sport designed in honor of Kobe Bryant for its SS’22 collection. The garment’s top mimics a basketball jersey while the bottom is gold and bears sequined detailing.

Zaya’s dad, retired basketball player Dwayne Wade, wrote, “Girl Dad!” in the comments. Bonus-mom Gabrielle Union followed up with a series of heart emojis underneath the post and the comments of other social media users were similar.

RELATED CONTENT: “Settlement Reached Between Vanessa Bryant And Helicopter Company Involved In Kobe And Gianna’s Death”

The news of Kobe and Gigi’s passing on Jan. 26, 2020, rocked the world. Two years later, Zaya’s tribute to the father and daughter duo adds to the many of whom Kobe and Gigi’s influence will forever impact.

Earlier today, sculptor Dan Medina placed a 160-pound bronze tribute statue of Kobe and Gigi that he created in Calabasas, at the site where the two tragically lost their lives. While the sculpture is there temporarily and will be taken down at sunset, Medina hopes to one day put up a life-sized and permanent tribute in its place, according to TMZ.

The work of art depicts Kobe in his Lakers jersey with his arm around Gigi — also in her basketball uniform — who’s right there at her father’s side with a basketball under her arm.

“Heroes come and go,” the base of the statue reads, “but legends are forever.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Los Angeles Lakers Gift Newborns With Kobe Merch In Honor Of Late Basketball Iconic’s Birthday”