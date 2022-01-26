MadameNoire Featured Video

Regina King is currently mourning the loss of her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander, Jr. who recently died by suicide. During an episode of Cocktails With Queens, Vivica A. Fox shared an update regarding King, who has been on the minds and hearts of many since since her devastating loss. Fox said after being summoned to be at King’s side, she didn’t hesitate to go see her friend.

“So I was with Regina last night, and she’s okay,” she said. “I was able to hug her. I got a text saying Regina wants to see you, and I made a U-turn and immediately headed there. I didn’t think about where am I going, what am I doing. I just …had to go see my friend, my sister.”

Fox said she was happy that she got to console King and had been feeling her pain since the news was revealed.

“More than anything I’m glad I got to hug her. I’m glad I got to look in her eyes,” she added. “This has been absolutely one of the longest weekends I’ve ever had in my life; it’s like I can’t stop crying…But she’s okay, and she wanted me to let everyone know that she appreciates the love and the texts.

The Indiana native added that this tragedy was “eye-opening” and mentioned that “we’ve definitely got to start bringing more awareness to mental illness.”

“I just pray that what we do more than anything else for our sons, for our children … COVID and everything has got everybody in a dark spot, in a dark place. If y’all see any signs of someone being in distress or if somebody reaches out to you that is maybe not having a good day … stop, take a moment, make sure they are okay.”

King had released a statement on January 22, revealing that her only son had passed.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement to People read. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”