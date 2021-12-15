MadameNoire Featured Video

Vivica A. Fox is one of the Hollywood beauties who has never had a child. While some women feel they don’t have a purpose if they don’t have children of their own, Fox begs to differ. In a clip of Fox at an event, she answered a questions from an audience member who asked her about leaving a legacy.

“Girl, I’m 57,” she said. “I’ve got six godbabies. Don’t think that because I didn’t birth children that I don’t have children. I do not feel less fulfilled as a woman — period.”

The Michigan native added that her focus was more on her career throughout the past 30 years than starting a family and she never met anyone who she wanted to bring life into the world with.

“I love children,” she continued. “Please do not get me wrong, I absolutely love children. In my life, it was career over children. And I never met the man I could have children with. I didn’t.”

In 2014, Fox admitted to Oprah Winfrey on Where Are They Now? that she did regret not having any children.

“Of course,” she said. “That’s the biggest regret of my life, that I didn’t have a child. But I’m a good godmother.”

There are other ways women can leave a legacy besides having children. Fox has a bevy of roles she is remembered for, a wig line and is currently a talk show host on Cocktails With Queens. Attaching women’s worth to motherhood or assuming that because they didn’t have a child that they have no purpose or anything fulfilling in their life is based on an antiquated perspective. Being a mother is not the only way to leave your imprint. Women can leave an impact through being an entrepreneur, a mentor, a community leader, a doctor, lawyer, social worker, aunt, a doula, a pastor and like Fox said, a godmother.

Plus, carrying a baby is very traumatic to the woman’s body and not everyone wants to experience that along with childbirth and then a lifelong commitment to motherhood. Furthermore, some women have struggled to conceive children due to reproductive health issues that cause infertility, so asking these kinds of questions can be triggering and hit a soft spot for women who wanted a family.

See Fox’s response below.