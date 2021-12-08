MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith has another blockbuster hit coming to theaters soon. The Red Table Talk host will be starring in the fourth installment of the Matrix, titled The Matrix Resurrections. Pinkett Smith will return to reprise her character Niobe, a Zion rebel fighter. In the trailer, she is aged beyond her years.

“It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head,” Niobe tells Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, in the trailer. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: war.”

In the trailer, the characters are reliving situations from previous films, which they seem to have no memory of.

“The Matrix was a revolutionary film and giving that legacy to someone else I think [would have been a] horrendous mistake,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly about returning.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who we recently saw in Candyman, joins the franchise to play a younger version of Morpheus. The Matrix Resurrections will arrive in theaters on Dec. 22 and will also be streaming on HBO Max.

Pinkett Smith is finally making headlines regarding her career and not her personal life again. Thanks to Will Smith releasing his memoir, Will, and her being more transparent on Red Table Talk, all eyes have been on Pinkett Smith and she’s been villainized by folks who have questioned her love for her husband of 25 years.

People were becoming so fed up with the Smiths’ being in the news for everything accept upcoming projects, a petition was started begging for them to stop talking about their personal lives.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing the BS that goes on in their personal lives,” someone wrote in the comments of the Change.org petition. “It’s exhausting. I’ve muted their names everywhere, AND STILL SEE THIS!! I’m sick of their weirdness. Make it STOP!!!”