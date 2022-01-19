MadameNoire Featured Video

The Disney Dreamers Academy has a new initiative that provides scholarships for 11 students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities. In partnership with ESPN’s The Undefeated and Rap Artist Cordae, the Disney Dreamers Academy is helping students who are currently contributing to some of the best ecosystems in the country for Black collaboration, Black innovation and Black excellence.

The four-day event is set to take place on March 3-6. Selected students will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Florida for the event and will be able to take part in a plethora of experiences at Walt Disney World. The students will be able to hear from community leaders, business professionals and celebrities during their brief stay in Florida.

The program accepts 100 students who will have the opportunity to partake in sessions that instruct valuable tools such as leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies. Workshops will be a huge part of students’ experience and provide access to diverse career paths within business, entertainment and sciences.

Paving the way for the next generation of talented young Black people is a crucial step in the quest for equality.

Providing these young people with the guidance, resources and connections needed to become a force in whatever industry they desire is integral in creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Changing the way decision-makers have looked for decades is not only a recommended practice for most companies, it’s a needed one.

The Disney Dreamers Academy is doing its part to change the landscape by empowering young Black minds. The educational mentorship program is celebrating its 15th year of creating opportunities for Black students and adolescents across the country who reside in underrepresented areas.

“We are excited and honored to celebrate 15 years of Disney Dreamers Academy with this year’s class,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort Vice President, and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “We’ve embraced this opportunity to amplify the event, and we’re thrilled to introduce new experiences, new career programs, and new mentors.”

The Disney Dreamers Academy has changed the lives of more than 1,300 students since 2008. Many of its past participants have gone on to become notable actors, athletes, musicians and personalities. —And this year, they will be adding to that number. In 2022, the program will add some innovations that will help young Black people achieve their dreams. The program will provide career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company.