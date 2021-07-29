MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish is on a roll! The 41-year-old actress is rumored to be in talks with Disney to appear in a reboot of “Haunted Mansion.” Deadline reports that Judas and the Black Messiah actor LaKeith Stanfield will reportedly star alongside Haddish.

The reboot is inspired by the Disneyland and Disney World ride of the same name. Debuting in 1969 the scary haunted house ride took park-goers aboard a gloomy Doom Buggy for a grave journey through a labyrinth of haunted chambers.

In 2003, Eddie Murphy starred in Haunted Mansion’s first film. Now Justin Simien who previously directed both Netflix’s Dear White People and Bad Hair is making his big-budget studio debut with the Haunted Mansion’s reprise.

The story will follow a family that decides to move into the spooky mansion. Tiffany Haddish will star as a psychic that is hired to help contact the dead. Standfield is set to take on the role of “lifeless tour guide that once believed in the supernatural,” The Hollywood Reporter notes. The reboot is set to be filmed in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

This adds to a long list of movies that the actress is set to appear in. Haddish is slated to depict the life and career of iconic track and field Olympian Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith Joyner in a forthcoming biopic. The Bad Trip comedian will also appear in a Nicolas Cage movie called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which Lionsgate is set to release in 2022.

