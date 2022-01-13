MadameNoire Featured Video

Jennifer Hough, who accused Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty of harassing her in order to get her to recant her rape allegations, has dropped her $20 million lawsuit against them. On Jan. 12, Hough voluntarily dropped the case without any financial settlement, TMZ reported.

The “No Frauds” rapper isn’t letting this go though. Besides embarrassment, this lawsuit also caused her to spend over $300,000 in legal fees and she plans to get it back by taking legal action against Hough.

Once the case was dismissed, her lawyer, Judd Burstein, had some harsh words for Hough’s lawyer via email.

“In my view, your conduct in pursuing this case against Nicki represents the worst of our legal system: bottom-feeding lawyers who pursue frivolous actions against a celebrity assuming that they will be paid off if they throw enough dirt,” he said. “You forced my client to spend over $300,000 in fees to defend a case which even my labradoodle, Gracie, could see was frivolous on both the facts and the law.”

Hough accused them of offering lump sums of money if she recanted her 1995 rape allegations against Petty in a written statement. Hough said she was harassed and experienced people calling her home and her family. She said Minaj had called her as well. Minaj recently admitted to calling Hough, but said it wasn’t to harass and bribe her.

“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement,” Minaj said in a statement according to AllHipHop. “In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

While on the call, Minaj said that Hough told her, “I’m not saying it didn’t happen, but maybe it was just a misunderstanding.”

“I could not believe what I had just heard,” Minaj said in the legal docs. “I could not believe that it was so easy for this woman to imply that she may have exaggerated or lied after how much this man had suffered through as such a young boy.”