A Different World star Lisa Bonet and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa are heading for divorce after five years of marriage.

On Jan. 13, a joint statement about the shocking split was issued on Momoa’s Instagram account and it appeared as though the couple’s decision to part ways was amicable.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued:

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

The former pair ended their emotional message stating:

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

In 2005, Bonet and Momoa began dating after a mutual friend introduced the two stars while out at a jazz club, according to PEOPLE. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Lola and in 2008, the former lovebirds expanded their family with the birth of their second child, Nakoa-Wolf. After years of dating, Momoa and Bonet jumped the broom in October of 2017.

Momoa, 42, constantly gushed about the former Cosby Show alum throughout their sixteen-year-long relationship. During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Momoa recalled memories about his first date with Bonet, 55, stating that they “happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he said at the time. “I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

After their chance encounter, Momoa shared that he and Bonet sat down for a meal at Cafe 101, where they instantly hit it off.

“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness, and that was it,” he added. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

While speaking with Esquire in 2019, the Marvel actor revealed that he had a huge crush on Monet as a child. Momoa said he was a big fan of the star’s role as “Denise Huxtable” on The Cosby Show.

“I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” he joked. “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f–king possible.'”

In 2020, Momoa posted a heart-string tugging vlog to his Youtube account where he gave fans an inside look into the restoration process of Bonet’s first mustang. The star surprised his ex-wife with a new and improved version of the ride, the same car she purchased when she was just 17-years-old.

“To be in this passenger’s seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back, riding in her first car from when she was 17? I’m excited to see her face,” Momoa said in the video.

The former lovebirds are the latest couple to head towards divorce-ville in recent months. At the top of 2022, Pastor DeVon Franklin and actress Meagan Good split after nine years of marriage, while NFL receiver Sterling Shepard announced that he had filed for divorce from Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman.

