Lauren London To Step Back From BET’s Games People Play As Karrueche Tran Set To Star In Season 2

Around the time that BET’s Games People Play premiered last spring, its main star, Lauren London, was reeling from the loss of her longtime partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle. She wasn’t capable of participating in efforts to promote the series, aside from encouraging people to watch it when it was set to begin.

So when the series was greenlit for a second season, many wondered in what capacity London would be able to film it, and now we know. According to Deadline, she will be appearing on the show in a limited role while Karrueche Tran will step in to star.

London plays Vanessa King, the wife of cheating basketball player Marcus King, played by co-star Sarunas Jackson. She goes to extreme measures to protect her family. Tran will enter the picture as character Eden Lazlo, the daughter of the LA Vipers owner who is the new VP of basketball operations. It sounds as though her character will end up being another love interest for Marcus, sure to bring some drama.

The hour-long drama from Tracey Edmonds also features Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, social media star Kendall Kyndall, and Karen Obilom. It’s based on the book, Games Divas Play, written by Angela Burt-Murray.

Since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, London has been focused on honoring his legacy and helping to continue the mission of The Marathon Clothing. She recently collaborated with Puma and TMC to launch a campaign, Forever Strong. The performance brand reissued the collection they did with Hussle with the beauty front and center.

“Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey, they said in a statement early this year. “This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

She’s also been focused on family. In her first interview following his passing, done with the Los Angeles Times, London talked about trying to stay strong for their kids, including their son Kross, who just turned 4.

“I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest,” she said. “He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”