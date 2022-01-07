MadameNoire Featured Video

The word around Twitter is that there’s a sex tape of Jill Scott floating around. Anyone that has been hoping to get a glimpse of the Philly songstress up close and personal has been searching for that video, but it seems to be just a rumor. When Scott addressed it, she didn’t confirm or deny but told everyone to keep this same energy when it comes to her new releases.

“Say word!?!” she tweeted along with a GIF of her bowing in front of an audience at one of her concerts. “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”

Once the internet realized that this explicit tape doesn’t exist, they were feeling some type of way for getting hype for something they’ll never see.

“It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying,” one Twitter user said. “How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account.”

Another person tweeted, “You know what, if y’all lying about this Jill Scott flic you’re going to hell and ya mami cant save ya.”

Someone else who was eager to see the video shared, “Honestly this is worse than Jussie telling the world he was jumped at 3am outside of a subway restaurant in the middle of the winter for no reason.”

Even though Scott hasn’t released an album since her 2018 effort By Popular Demand, she is still working. She wrapped up season one of Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, which she hosts alongside Laiya St.Clair, and Aja Graydon-Dantzler, in November and will soon return for the second season.

“J.ill the Podcast is like chilling with that friend who says what everyone wants to say but is too afraid to – times three,” reads the podcast’s description. “Expect unfiltered talk about relationships, health, art, and everything else that comes with surviving and thriving as a Black woman in the world.”