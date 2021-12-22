MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J Blige is closing out 2021 with a bang.

After announcing her upcoming 15th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, and releasing the title track as her first single, Blige just dropped the star-studded visuals for her second single off the forthcoming album — “Amazing” ft. DJ Khaled.

In the music video, Blige parties it up with friends and fellow celebrities including Diddy, Justin Combs, Trina, Angie Martinez and Misa Hylton.

The 50-year-old Queen of Hip-Hop Soul sings the lyrics “Every day cеlebrate, not just on occasion… I feel good, I feel great, man, I feel amazing,” while sipping on Sun Goddess wine, her brand of vino.

“Wait till you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” Blige said of her upcoming album on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this month. “And it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life, to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Good Morning Gorgeous is set to drop in February 2022. Watch the video for “Amazing” down below.