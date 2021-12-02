MadameNoire Featured Video

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams launched a campaign for the state’s 2022 gubernatorial race on Wednesday.

As a voting rights advocate and former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, many initially learned of Abrams’s work in Georgia during her heated campaign for the position in 2018, against the state’s current governor Brian Kemp. It was her first bid for the role and she ultimately lost the election to Kemp by 1.4 points.

Abrams continued to serve her community, state, and the nation despite that outcome — she even helped “turn Georgia blue” and subsequently played a significant role in Joe Biden’s presidential win. Through her Fair Fight organization, she’s also given Georgia citizens a website to check on their voter registration status and helped over 108,000 people lessen their medical debt across several states.

In a campaign video shared on her social media on Dec. 1, Abrams doubled down on her core belief that everyone in Georgia has the right to thrive — regardless of their background.

The Georgia democrat emphasized that the state needs a leader who is willing to hold themselves accountable, and that it’s time for Georgian to have a governor who can get the job done.

“Opportunity and success in Geogia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams says in her campaign video to fellow citizens of the state. “But if our Georgia is going to move to its next and greatest chapter, we’re going to need leadership.”

“Leadership that knows how to do the job, leadership that doesn’t take credit without also taking responsibility, leadership that understands the true pain folks are feeling, and [leadership that] has real plans,” the politician added.

“That’s the job of governor — to fight for one Georgia, our Georgia,” Abrams expressed. “And now, it is time to get the job done.”

According to CNN, Abrams is expected to “clear the Democratic field” of nominations in the race — setting things up for possibly another heated bid for governor against Kempt, who’s assumably aiming for re-election.

As of now, it seems whether Abrams will face Kemp again in the gubernatorial race actually depends on former Sen. David Perdue, who’s said to be deciding whether he’ll run against Kemp for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the primaries.

If you’re interested in learning more about Abrams’ campaign or donating, click here.

