MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives franchise is going through some serious shakeups. After Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced that they would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Garcelle Beauvais of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills said she isn’t sure about her future with the show as well.

When she was asked if she was going to return for next season, she responded with a shrug of uncertainty.

“I’m on the fence,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

The Real host didn’t go into detail about why her return wasn’t definite. She did speak about the upcoming four-part reunion special and tipped her hat to Andy Cohen for asking hard-hitting questions.

“Four parts!” she said about the reunion. “I was shocked, too. I mean, it was a long-a** — oops! A long day! Long day. … You know, Andy Cohen really went in, and I know some people on social media were saying, ‘Is he going to be too soft?’ I really feel like he asked the questions that people want to know from all of us, especially though from Erika. There were a lot.”

The former The Jamie Foxx Show star was the first Black woman to join the all-white cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which wasn’t an easy role for her to take on during such times of racial tension.

“Did I feel the pressure of being the first Black woman on [RHOBH]? Yes, I definitely felt pressure that people wanted me to come in and do a certain thing or have a chip on my shoulder,” Beauvais said on Reality Life with Kate Casey. “I really didn’t want to be labeled an angry Black woman, because that’s not who I am. I just wanted to stay true to who I am, and I think that’s what people have been able to see so far.”