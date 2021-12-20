MadameNoire Featured Video

Big Sean is facing some serious backlash online after he made a few comments about Black women in a recent interview.

During a chat with ESSENCE, the “Clique” hitmaker spoke about a myriad of topics from his role in the hilarious BET dramedy, Twenties to being ghosted while dating. However, the conversation took a jarring turn left when the topic of working in an all-female-led environment on the show came up. The former Good Music rapper said that he believes Black women “are magical” and that they’re “the closest thing to God.”

“Y’all be creating life. It’s funny how this doctor broke it down to me. He was like we all come out of a Blackhole just like the universe was birthed and it’s really deep when you get down to it,” he continued.

While some understood the sentiment, a few social media users had a bone to pick with Sean, noting that his dating history didn’t reflect his statement.

“I like Big Sean but, babes you’ve never been seen publicly with a Black woman soooo….it’s giving pandering,” wrote one user. “Bruh please ~ you just want our money so you can buy your nonblack woman a new purse,” replied another person on Twitter.

While a third user chimed in:

“Not him referring to us as black holes… ummm anyway we didn’t ask for the black women theatrics thank you.”

Big Sean has been romantically linked to Ariana Grande, whom he dated in 2014. The former pair quickly broke things off eight months later. In 2013, the Detroit native jumped into a serious relationship with the late Naya Rivera. The two were even engaged at one point, but three months later the Glee star and Sean called things off. Now, Sean is happily booed up with R&B songstress Jhene Aiko. Now it may be worth noting that Aiko is indeed half-Black, and Rivera was as well. Some social media users echoed a similar sentiment.

RELATED CONTENT: We Don’t Know Exactly What’s Happening With Jhene Aiko And Big Sean…And That’s The Way She Wants It

“Mixed black is black. Don’t try to minimize Jhene’s blackness if you don’t notice how Beyonce is referred to as a black queen but with mixed features,” wrote one Twitter-goer in response to the topic. “If you are multi-generation black in the US, better check your ancestry for that mixed DNA that you trying to fault black people for.” While another user chimed in: “God’s most perfect creation was the black woman. That’s why every woman on the planet wants to look like the black woman. They tan and pump and lift and inject and still nothing comes close to the ebony goddess…”

What do you think? Are you siding with Sean Don or did his comment ruffle your feathers too? Sound off in the comments.

RELATED CONTENT: Big Sean Mentions Losing A Child On New Track, “Deep Reverence”