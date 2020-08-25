Big Sean Mentions Losing A Child On New Track, “Deep Reverence”

On his new song “Deep Reverence,” which was released Monday, the rapper Big Sean alluded to losing a baby and appeared to draw a connection between his hectic work schedule and the pregnancy loss.

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking,” he rapped. “Probably why the s–t around me get crazy and we lost the baby.”

While it’s unclear with whom the 32-year-old was expecting a child, some have begun to speculate that the mother was Sean’s longtime girlfriend, Jhené Aiko.

The track, which features the late Nipsey Hussle, was produced by Hit Boy. It is set to be featured on Sean’s new album, Detroit 2 — a follow-up to his 2012 album, Detroit. It is slated for release next month.

He also addressed past beef with Kendrick Lamar, which was apparently squashed in the wake of Nipsey’s passing.

“After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick. There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with,” he rapped. “Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.”

In addition to opening up about the loss of his child, Sean also discussed contemplating suicide.

“With a Glock .17 right on the side of me (Hol’ up). Look, I ain’t think I had the thought of suicide in me. Until life showed me all these different sides of me. Too many times I thought the reaper was outside for me,” he raps. “And how the f-ck it’s people that never met me that hate me?

I wonder if they understand that I meditate daily.”

In the past, Sean opened about his struggles with anxiety and depression after taking some time away from the spotlight to focus on self-care.

“[I] had some things to work out in my head,” he told Billboard. “I never really took the time out to nurture myself, to take care of myself. It took me a lot of depression having a lot of anxiety to realize something was off. I’ve been getting myself together, getting my mind right. So I have been taking better care of myself and…not only am I bringing my best self to the music but I’m bringing my best self to the table, to my city, to my fans, to the people who care about me.”

