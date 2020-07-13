Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead By Authorities After Body Recovered From Lake Piru

Actress Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead, five days after she disappeared during a trip on California’s Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera was 33.

During a news conference, Sheriff Bill Ayub said, “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera. It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal … our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss.”

The Sheriff shared that there was no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Sadly, today marks the seven-year anniversary of “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith’s death. Monteith was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose in 2013.

Rivera began her acting career at the age of four with a recurring role on the CBS sitcom “The Royal Family.” Endorsed by legendary comedian Redd Foxx, on “The Arsenio Hall Show,” Rivera would star in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Family Matters,” and “The Bernie Mac Show.”

Cast members from “Glee,” where Rivera played Santana Lopez visited Lake Piru today to pay tribute to Rivera, along with her family.

Rivera leaves behind her four-year-old son Josey who she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

According to Sheriff Ayub, Dorsey said, “He and Naya swam in the lake together. Her son described being helped into the boat by Naya. He looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Three months earlier, Dorsey and Rivera had agreed on joint custody. On Sunday, Dorsey was seen joining in the search for Rivera, getting into the water with Rivera’s family, including her mother who called out to her from the shore and her father who swam in the lake searching for her.

Some of Rivera’s last posts on social media seemed to send an eerily appropriate message.

On July 2, she tweeted: “no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you’re alive is a blessing,” she added. “make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

And the day before she went missing, she shared a picture of herself and her son Josey with the caption, “Just the two of us.”