Infamous image and dating consultant Kevin Samuels is at it again and of course, he comes barring another startling message for Black women.

In a short clip captured from one of his most recent live streams, Samuels argues that Black women shouldn’t be concerned with their white female counterparts taking their men. He strongly believes “Hispanic” women are the group’s biggest enemy.

“Your biggest enemy is the Hispanic women. She understands how to season food. She understands sensuality, feminity and she was raised in a patriarchal environment,” Samuels says. “The difference between feminity and fake feminity is amazing. Black women you have a problem– the Latina problem,” he reinforces.

Samuels often puts his foot in his mouth. Clearly, he didn’t get the memo that Hispanic women are—in fact—white women and Afro-Latina women are indeed Black.

While Kevin’s message may be a bit abrupt and misinformed, there is data that suggests an uptick in interracial marriage, not only for Black men but for Black women too. According to a Pew Research study conducted from 2014 to 2015, the data found that Black men were twice as likely as Black women to marry a spouse of a different race or ethnicity, that’s 24 percent versus 12 percent, respectively.

The cause was linked to education rates among the group. Interracial marriage rates were found to be significantly higher among Black people who obtained a bachelor’s degree (21 percent). While only 17 percent of Black folks who had some college education married someone of a different race or ethnicity. The number dropped to 15 percent with those only holding a high school diploma or less.

The same trend proved to be similar within the Hispanic community. “While 16 percent of those with a high school diploma or less are married to a non-Hispanic” the number nearly doubled to 35 percent among those with some college background. Hispanic men and women obtaining a bachelor’s degree or higher were 46 percent more likely to marry outside of their race than those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, but again the study doesn’t indicate enough evidence to support Kevin’s claims.

However, the marriage gap continues to increase, particularly for Black women. Statistics collected by Vox Eu found that in 2006, “67 percent of white women between ages 25 and 54 were married” while “only 34 percent” of Black women were married – “a gap of 33 percentage points.” The publication attributed the drastic divide to the difference in societal issues impacting both groups, noting how poverty, crime, and incarceration rates drastically affect the Black family structure.

So, while Black women might not be faced with a “Latina Problem,” social issues are a more evident culprit when it comes to jumping the broom—they may even spare us a few marital woes.

What do you think about Kevin Samuels’s statement? Do you agree or disagree? Sound off in the comments.

