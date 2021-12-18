MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest news on the Season 14 cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta might be the biggest shakeup reported yet.

Previously, MADAMENOIRE shared that Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora are returning next season. Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield is making a comeback, Marlo Hampton is finally a peach holder and Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast.

Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams both made their RHOA exists.

Multimedia entertainment reporter B. Scott just spilled that two familiar yet unexpected celebrities have been filming as of late with the RHOA cast.

“The new tea today is that I know some new ladies have been taping and filming with the Housewives of Atlanta,” B. Scott said on The Real on Dec. 16. “One of which is Angela Simmons.”

B. Scott detailed that Angela has a history with newbie Sanya, and described the two ladies as “good friends” and former “BFFs” who used to do business together.

While Bravo “loves” Angela since she’s been taping with the RHOA ladies, B.Scott shared that viewers will probably see only a bit, if any, of her interactions with the Atlanta ladies since the Growing Up Hip-Hop star is still under contract with VH1.

As if that wasn’t major enough, B. Scott revealed: “The other lady is Monyetta Shaw.”

Highlighting that Monyetta is Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée and the mother of two of the “One in a Million” singer’s children, B.Scott continued, “She’s also very good friends with Kandi.”, The media professional highlighted that since Monyetta began taping with the RHOA cast somewhat late, her screentime may also be limited.

For the record, both Kandi and Monyetta have recently posted themselves hanging out with each other on Instagram.

B. Scott noted that while they’re not sure Angela and Monyetta will be “able to fill the void” of Cynthia and Porsha’s absence, they do know Bravo “loves both of the ladies.”

We’re definitely here for the latest tea on the RHOA Season 14 cast. What do y’all think of potentially seeing Angela and Monyetta mingle with the RHOA ladies next season?

