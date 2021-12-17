MadameNoire Featured Video

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix recently recalled how “scary” the birth of her three-year-old daughter Camryn was.

“At a certain point, I was going through the night and I needed oxygen and I was on glucose,” the record-breaking track and field star said of her labor experience as a recent guest on PEOPLE’s podcast Me Becoming Mom. “I couldn’t get up from the bed. Once all those things started happening, they [her birth team] did let me know that it wouldn’t be safe if things continued in this way.”

“After being diagnosed with severe preeclampsia at a routine doctor’s appointment,” the outlet detailed that Felix ended up being admitted to the hospital at 32 weeks pregnant.

Felix shared that the hospitalization included the “scariest two days of [her] life,” and that she underwent an emergency cesarean section.

Regarding how her family was alerted that her birth plan wasn’t going as intended and that she was going into early labor, Felix said, “My husband [Kenneth Ferguson] made the phone call [to my family].”

“Looking back and knowing everything… obviously, my mom was terrified and they just hopped on a plane,” the sprinter noted.

“I think at that point I still didn’t understand the seriousness of everything,” she highlighted admittedly. “Talking to my brother after the fact, he explained that he didn’t know if he was coming to see his niece be born or if his sister was gonna pass away.”

Felix and her husband, fellow sprinter Kenneth Ferguson, celebrated their daughter Camryn’s third birthday last month.

On Instagram, Felix shared photos of the toddler with a caption that read, “Happy 3rd Birthday to the girl who changed my world! Being your mama is the absolute best✨.”

