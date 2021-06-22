MadameNoire Featured Video

A Denver family is now seeking justice after their baby girl, Kyanni Williams, was delivered by C-section and came out of the procedure “with a massive cut on her face that required 13 stitches.”

“They said our baby made a sudden movement and they couldn’t hear her heartbeat or find it and they took her into an immediate C-section,” Kyanni’s father Damarqus Williams told KDVR. “They said her face was close to the placenta wall.”

The baby’s mother Reazjhana Williams said, “They gave me a pill to speed up my labor, and a few minutes after that, I was being rushed into an emergency C-section.”

Both parents shared their disappointment with the procedure and the impact it had on Kyanni and their family. Reazjhana went on to tell the outlet, “I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact that her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section.” She expressed, “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.”

Damarqus noted, “It’s upsetting; she’s not comfortable.”

The newborn’s grandfather Walter Williams added that “to have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking.” Tashaira Williams, the grandmother, stated, “I don’t think that’s right. They [the hospital and doctors] have to be held accountable for what they did.”

Denver Health’s statement on the situation reads:

“Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority.”

To support, share the story, visit the family’s GoFundMe.