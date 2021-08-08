MadameNoire Featured Video

In light of winning the bronze medal in the 400-meter race on Friday, Allyson Felix secured her tenth Olympic medal in a historic feat, making her the most decorated track and field female athlete ever.

Felix’s win ON Aug. 6, broke her tie with Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey, who currently has nine Olympic medals.

The 35-year-old California native has now broken Carl Lewis’s record for most medals won by an American in the track and field category, claiming her 11th Olympic medal with 4 x 400-meter relay team on Aug. 7.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo took home the gold after completing the race 400m race in 48.36 seconds. Dominican Marileidy Paulino was the trio’s silver medalist, clocking in at 49.20 seconds.

For both Miller-Uibo and Paulino, the scores they managed at Friday’s race were both their personal bests.

As a memorable feat for her fifth time competing in the Olympics Games, Felix earned her bronze with a season-best score of 49.46 seconds.

“Just joy,” the 35-year-old mother of one said on her feelings after winning her bronze medal, according to Yahoo! Sports. “This one is very different, and it’s very special. And it just took a lot to get here.”

“I guess I don’t really rank [medals] but this one is just so different,” she emphasized. “It’s my first bronze medal and it’s just, oh man, it’s hard to describe because I feel like all the other ones I was really just so focused on the performance and this one it just is so much bigger than that.”

“All I can kind of explain it as is that I was out there running but I felt like I was a representation for so much more,” she went onto say.

On top of being one of the most well-known track and field champions, Felix is also known for her advocacy regarding maternal rights in the workplace. So much so, that she even took on Nike and spoke in Congress about Black maternal health in 2019.