“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown is having major hair troubles once again.

After an at-home dye job gone bad, the viral internet star recently traveled to La Fue Hair Clinic in Pasadena, California to get a combination of stem cell and platelet-rich plasma therapy by Dr. G. Kevork Abrahamian and hair specialist Jacques Abrahamian.

“I’m just praying that it works,” the greater New Orleans-area-based mother of five told the New York Post regarding her procedure that occured on Dec. 8.

“Nothing that’s gonna happen overnight, but the shedding should stop real soon,” Brown added.

Overall, the news serves as an update regarding the latest damage Brown’s done to her hair and scalp. Less than a week ago, the viral internet star shared with her TikTok followers that her hair was “melting” off and coming out in clumps after she’d dyed her tresses and tried to rinse off the product in the shower.

According to Brown, she’d been trying to cover up some pesky gray strands.

“I thought my hair was stong enough for chemicals,” Brown captioned the TikTok — now with over 381,000 Likes and 39,000 Comments.

Brown’s hair hadn’t been strong enough to withstand the chemicals of the dye. Her representative Gina Rodriguez told The Post the reason her client’s hair started falling out is that the dye negatively reacted with chemicals put in Brown’s hair earlier this year to save it following her dramatic Gorilla Glue debacle.

Regarding the treatment of Brown’s latest fiasco, Jacques detailed that the patient should expect to experience healing, rejuvenated hair follicles, and eventually, her hair’s regrowth.

“PRP uses her own growth factors and platelets found in her blood that heals and rejuvenates the follicles,” Jacques said in a phone call with The Post on the day of Brown’s appointment. “The other procedure is stem cell therapy, the king when it comes to natural healing and repair.”

“We mix the PRP and the stem cells, and we inject it using a very fine needle to the areas that have been damaged,” the hair specialist detailed. In addition, Jacques noted that he expects Brown’s treatment will “promote new hair growth and expand the life cycle of the existing hairs that she has.” Moreover, Brown’s hair growth should accelerate after around six to nine months.

Obviously, Jacques recommended that Brown stay away from hair dye for the next few months and use “organic hair dye” when and if she ever does try to color her hair at home again.

Everyone has the right to do as they please with their hair. However, Brown’s viral antics are still doing the absolutely most. Hopefully, this time she learned her lesson. We tired.

